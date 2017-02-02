Franklin County Sheriff's Office increasing presence in suspected drug areas

The Franklin County Sheriff's office is increasing its presence in certain areas of the county where it has received complaints about drug dealing.
Sheriff AJ Tony Smith has made it a priority to address the illegal methamphetamine trade in the county.
The sheriff's office said it is now implementing Problem Oriented Policing Strategies in areas where they have received complaints about drugs.
The strategies can include an increased police presence and vehicle checks.
Some of the areas currenty affected incude Ridge and Wilderness Road I Eastpoint, 22nd through 26th Streets as well as Gibson Road and Oyster Road in Apalachicola and areas around Carrabelle
The sheriff's office said it has already made a number of meth-related arrests due to the new strategies.
