St. Marks Wildlife Heritage and Outdoor Festival

On February 4, 2017 the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge once again hosts the amazing Wildlife Heritage and Outdoor Festival. The event runs from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and it will feature a dazzling array of displays, activities, and entertainment.
Participate in engaging, hands-on activities that celebrate our connection to the natural environment
The Annual Wildlife Heritage and Outdoor Festival (WHO) has become one of the premier events of the year in Wakulla County. Wildlife experts from all over are drawn to the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge to help educate the public and share their love of nature. Numerous wildlife exhibits will be set up for attendees of all ages to expand their knowledge of the natural world around them. Additionally, there are several hands-on activities that you can participate in throughout the day, including exciting archery tutorials, fly-fishing demonstrations, and an incredible turkey call contest for the kids.
Participate in engaging, hands-on activities that celebrate our connection to the natural environment
The Annual Wildlife Heritage and Outdoor Festival (WHO) has become one of the premier events of the year in Wakulla County. Wildlife experts from all over are drawn to the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge to help educate the public and share their love of nature. Numerous wildlife exhibits will be set up for attendees of all ages to expand their knowledge of the natural world around them. Additionally, there are several hands-on activities that you can participate in throughout the day, including exciting archery tutorials, fly-fishing demonstrations, and an incredible turkey call contest for the kids.
http://live.oysterradio.com/