Franklin County begins design on Ferry Dock Road boat ramp improvements

Franklin County Commissioners last week agreed to begin renovations on the Old Ferry Dock Road Boat Ramp in Eastpoint.
The commission agreed to spend 45 thousand dollars from the Florida Boating Improvement Program on the design phase of the project.
The ramp was last renovated in 1985 – it’s showing signs of age.
The project will include widening the boat ramp, building a new seawall and improving storm water drainage.
The county has been doing some temporary fixes to keep the ramp operational, and have been waiting for state grant money to do the needed repairs..
The renovations will cost about a half million dollars.
The ramp is pretty heavily used, especially by crabbers and oystermen.
