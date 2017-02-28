Mobility wants to build a cell phone tower on Jefferson Street in Eastpoint

Franklin County has received a request to build a 120 foot cell phone tower on the county right of way on Jefferson Street in Eastpoint.
A company called Mobility made the request.
At this point the county has taken no action on the application because they said the application itself is incomplete.
County attorney Michael Shuler said Mobility is making similar requests around the state using the argument that their cell phone towers are like utility poles and should be granted the same rights as to use public right of ways.
Franklin county has always required that cell phone towers be placed on private property and that they be far enough away from homes and other structures so if they fall they would not fall on someones house.
In this case the company is asking to build just 4 feet from a public road in the middle of a residential neighborhood.
The county returned the application as incomplete because the plans weren't signed by a Florida engineer, did not show that the tower could withstand 130 mile an hour winds, and actually showed one of the guide wires extending on to private property.
