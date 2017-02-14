Franklin County Humane Society Pet of the Week

PIPER is a 5 month old German Shepherd mix. She is a happy and joyful pup with a lot of energy. She will do best in a home that can provide her with a lot of exercise and training. She is very smart but will need guidance to reach her potential. If you have the time to spend with this beauty, please come to the shelter to meet our Piper.
Volunteers are desperately needed to socialize all of our dogs and cats. We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
