This is free application week at Gulf Coast State College

If you have a high school senior in your family and he or she is interested in continuing his education past high school, this would be a good week to apply to Gulf Coast State College.
Gulf Coast State College is hosting a free application week through February the 17th .
The application fee is being waived this week for all high school seniors from Franklin, Gulf and Bay counties.
To get started, the student needs to meet with a Gulf Coast State college navigator – the Navigators generally work within the schools.
The Navigator can help with advising, student aid and scholarship information.
Home-schooled students and students attending a school without a navigator can still take advantage of free application week.
Just contact the Gulf Coast State College Welcome Center at 747-3204 for more information.
