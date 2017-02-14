Oystertown revisited returns to the Dixie Theatre in Apalachicola

OYSTERTOWN Revisited – a musical adventure starts this week at the Dixie Theatre in Apalachicola!
Come celebrate the rich history of Apalachicola and The Forgotten Coast in an original evening developed especially for The Dixie Theatre. Oystertown combines storytelling, music and historic archival footage to celebrate and examine the history of this hidden hamlet on the Forgotten Coast of Florida. Apalachicola is a small town that could be anyone’s hometown. It is filled with a rich history steeped in Southern tradition and American history. Join Dixie Theatre veterans Cleo Holladay, David Hemsley Caldwell, and many others as they weave tales of how Apalachicola began and where it is going. In the tradition of Dixie Theatre favorites, Leaving Iowa, Smoke on the Mountain and Almost Maine, Oystertown explores what makes us all the same and what makes this forgotten gem on the Gulf Coast so unique.
February 15 – OYSTERTOWN Revisited 3 PM
February 18 – OYSTERTOWN Revisited 3 PM, 8 PM
February 22 – OYSTERTOWN Revisited 3 PM
February 25 – OYSTERTOWN Revisited 3 PM, 8 PM
