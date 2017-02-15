Franklin County is reminding local pet owners about the county's pet laws.
Franklin County has a leash law for all dogs in the county.
That law requires that dogs be direct control when in public.
Basically that means dogs should be on a leash or otherwise restrained, though it does allow for dogs to be under voice control as long as the person with the animal is within unobstructed sight and hearing of the dog.
The rule also allows an exception for hunting dogs during hunting season.
The law basically allows people to walk their dogs without a leash but does not allow people to let their dogs run loose through the neighborhood.
Violating the rule is a 2nd degree misdemeanor.
If you own a dog, cat or ferret in Franklin County is is also law that you keep the animal’s rabies vaccinations up to date.
