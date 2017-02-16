Thursday, February 16, 2017

Franklin County Seahawks face Chipley Tigers in the boys basketball class 1-A regional semifinals tonight

 The Franklin County Seahawks varsity boys basketball team will head to Chipley today to face the Tigers in the class 1-A regional semifinals.
The seahawks ended their regular season with 20 wins and 6 losses and were runner ups in the district after losing to West Gadsden last Saturday night.
They will continue their drive to the state championship tonight when they face the Tigers who had a season record of 16 wins and 11 losses.
If the Seahawks win tonight then they will face the winner of the Baker/ West Gadsden game in the regional finals on February the 21st.
Tonight's game begins at 7 PM at Chipley High School – if you plan to go the school is at 1545 Brickyard Road in Chipley.

Admission to the game is 7 dollars.


