Franklin County Seahawks face Chipley Tigers in the boys basketball class 1-A regional semifinals tonight

The Franklin County Seahawks varsity boys basketball team will head to Chipley today to face the Tigers in the class 1-A regional semifinals.
The
seahawks ended their regular season with 20 wins and 6 losses and
were runner ups in the district after losing to West Gadsden last
Saturday night.
They
will continue their drive to the state championship tonight when they
face the Tigers who had a season record of 16 wins and 11 losses.
If
the Seahawks win tonight then they will face the winner of the Baker/
West Gadsden game in the regional finals on February the 21st.
Tonight's
game begins at 7 PM at Chipley High School – if you plan to go the
school is at 1545 Brickyard Road in Chipley.
Admission
to the game is 7 dollars.
http://live.oysterradio.com/