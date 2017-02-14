Franklin County signs contract for Carrabelle beach restroom renovation

Franklin County Commissioners have signed the contract with Poloronis Construction to begin renovation work at the restrooms at Carrabelle beach.
The bathrooms at the roadside park at Carrabelle beach were built in the 1950’s and age and seawater have taken their toll.
The restrooms need new roofs as well as a new electrical panel and lighting system.
The work will cost about 120 thousand dollars which is being paid for through by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
The county will likely have to set up some port-a-potties at Carrabelle Beach while the work is ongoing.
