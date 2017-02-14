14th Annual African-American History Festival this weekend in Apalachicola

14th Annual African-American History Festival
"iMatter"
February 17-19, 2017
Apalachicola, FL
The Hillside Coalition Of Laborers for Apalachicola welcomes you to the 14th Annual African-American History Festival, February 17th - 19th in beautiful, historic Apalachicola! Come enjoy the many festivities and excitement of Renown Live Entertainment, Vendor Exhibits, Exquisite Food, Inspirational Speakers, Handmade Arts and Crafts, Spectacular Music, Sensational Dance and much, much more!
The festival opens Friday@ 4pm and kicks off with the Denim Dazzle Party on Friday at 7pm.
Saturday is the main day of festivities beginning with the festival parade at 10am beginning at 14th St. traveling MLK to the festival site. At 10:45am the opening ceremonies begin with meeting our officials, Grand Marshal, and Royal Court. Apalachicola native, Alfred Goosby serves as Grand Marshal while India Sewell serves as Miss Hillside.
11:45 Center Stage Entertainment begins...all genres, all age groups. Over 10 acts take the stage bringing you singing, dancing, spoken word, and much more! Stay around for the Basketball Tournaments, Ethnic Fashion Show, and story time with author Sherri Winston.
At 3:30 the Soulful sounds of The P&W Trio never disappoint and an array of artists from the Dream Reality Records label take the stage beginning at 6pm. Festival closes at 8 on Saturday.
Join us back in the park on Sunday for Outdoor Worship at noon with the festival officially closing at 4pm.
The 14th Annual African-American History Festival is brought to you in part by the Franklin County TDC.