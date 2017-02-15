Wednesday, February 15, 2017

NOAA Fisheries Issues New Decals and Fees for Gulf of Mexico Charter and Headboat Permits

The following Southeast Fishery Bulletin from NOAA Fisheries Southeast Regional Office is provided as a courtesy to our subscribers. 
 
Gulf of Mexico Fishery Bulletin
FB17-009                                                                                                 
FISHERY BULLETIN ISSUE DATE: February 14, 2017    
CONTACT: LT Aaron Maggied, 877-376-4877,  aaron.maggied@noaa.gov
 
 NOAA Fisheries Issues New Decals and Fees for Gulf of Mexico Charter and Headboat Permits
                   
                      
KEY MESSAGE:
The SERO Permits office is now issuing one decal per fishery permit for the Gulf of Mexico Charter/Headboat for Reef Permit and Gulf of Mexico Charter/Headboat for Migratory Pelagics.  The SERO Permits office is also now charging a fee of $10 per decal.  If a permit holder has these two permits, they will be issued two (2) decals with a fee of $20.  This fee is in addition to the normal permit renewal fee.  This change became effective on February 14, 2017.
 
 
Please click here for the application and other information. 

MORE INFORMATION: 
If you have further questions regarding this matter, please contact the SERO Permits office at the above address or by telephone at (727) 824-5326, or toll-free at (877) 376-4877, weekdays between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. 
 



