The following Southeast Fishery Bulletin from NOAA Fisheries Southeast Regional Office is provided as a courtesy to our subscribers.
Gulf of Mexico Fishery Bulletin
Bringing Fishing News to You
FB17-009
FISHERY BULLETIN ISSUE DATE: February 14, 2017
NOAA Fisheries Issues New Decals and Fees for Gulf of Mexico Charter and Headboat Permits
KEY MESSAGE:
The SERO Permits office is now issuing one decal per fishery permit for the Gulf of Mexico Charter/Headboat for Reef Permit and Gulf of Mexico Charter/Headboat for Migratory Pelagics. The SERO Permits office is also now charging a fee of $10 per decal. If a permit holder has these two permits, they will be issued two (2) decals with a fee of $20. This fee is in addition to the normal permit renewal fee. This change became effective on February 14, 2017.
Please click here for the application and other information.
MORE INFORMATION:
If you have further questions regarding this matter, please contact the SERO Permits office at the above address or by telephone at (727) 824-5326
, or toll-free at (877) 376-4877
, weekdays between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.