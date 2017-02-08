Full Moon Lighthouse Climb at the Crooked River Lighthouse, Carrabelle

Carrabelle, FL (Feb. 2, 2017) – A Full Moon Lighthouse Climb at the Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle will be held on Friday, February 10 from 6-8 pm. Climb to the top of the Crooked River Lighthouse to see spectacular views of the sunset (around 6:15pm) and the full moon. Because the moon is close to earth in its cycle, it will be a big, gorgeous moon. Mars and Venus should be visible. The museum and gift shop will be open for your enjoyment. Complimentary light refreshments will be available in the museum meeting room for each climber. The fee for this very special lighthouse climb is $10. All climbers must be 44 inches tall. Reservations appreciated but not required.
For more information, contact the Crooked River Lighthouse Museum and Gift Shop at 850-697-2732 or carrabellelighthouse@gmail.com
