Franklin County approves 9 month moratorium on medical marijuana dispensaries

Franklin County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a 9 month moratorium on any medical marijuana dispensaries so the county can work through any zoning issues.
The moratorium will also provide the time the state needs to issue statewide rules so any rules the county creates are in compliance.
The moratorium only impacts the unincorporated areas of Franklin county; the cities will have to decide how they will deal with the issue within the city limits.
Franklin County Commissioners plan to hold a series of public hearings over the next few months to work out rules on dealing with medical marijuana which was recently approved in Florida.
In November over 70 percent of Florida voters chose to legalize the medicinal use of marijuana in the Sunshine State – in Franklin county nearly 73 percent of voters voted for the measure.
Now the state and the counties have to figure out how to implement the new law.
County staff has already started hearing from people who want information on zoning and other restrictions for storefronts.
County attorney Michael Shuler said the moratorium should give the county enough time to make sure any needed zoning rules are in place before the first dispensary opens up.
He said in many communities governments are creating setbacks between dispensaries and civic organizations including schools, churches and child care facilities.
He said about a third of Florida counties are also implementing moratoriums while about 20 counties have already adopted local rules regarding medical marijuana.
The county added that if they get the work done sooner the moratorium will be ended before the 9 months are up.
