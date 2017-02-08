(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
FWC
Division of Law Enforcement
Weekly Report
January 27, 2017 through February 2, 2017
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the past two weeks; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
Patrol, Protect, Preserve
NORTHWEST REGION
CASES
CALHOUN COUNTY
Officer Forehand responded to a complaint of a landowner whose property borders the Chipola River. The complainant saw a vessel pulled up to his property and heard a rifle shot nearby. The complainant noted the vessel’s registration number and went to the area where he heard the shot. He found a freshly killed doe deer with the top loins removed. At the same time, he heard the vessel crank up and leave the area. Officer Forehand identified the owner of the vessel and met with him to conduct an interview. The suspect admitted to shooting the deer. Charges of taking antlerless deer during the closed season will be direct filed. He was also issued a warning for willful and wanton waste of wildlife.
Lieutenant Allen and Officer Little responded to assist a deputy who stopped a truck displaying a spotlight in a manner capable of disclosing the presence of deer. When the officers arrived, they found a loaded .17 caliber rifle, a loaded .22 rifle, a loaded 12‑gauge shotgun and a spotlight inside the truck. The suspect in this case was charged during the last hunting season with taking antlerless deer. He was booked into the Calhoun County Jail for night hunting. All of the firearms and the spotlight were seized as evidence.
Lieutenant Allen and Officer Little responded to assist the same deputy who stopped another truck displaying a spotlight in a manner capable of disclosing the presence of deer. Two suspects were in the vehicle with a loaded .22 rifle and a loaded .223 rifle. Both suspects were charged with night hunting and both of the firearms were seized as evidence.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Officer Matechik was on patrol when a Wildlife Alert complaint came in about an oysterman culling oysters from his vessel at the dock in Eastpoint. After canvassing the area, a subject was located with 2½ bags of oysters and culling oysters on the cull board. Officer Matechik checked the oyster bags and found they did not have the required tags and the subject did not have a saltwater products license (SPL) in his possession. The officer cited the subject for untagged oysters, not culling oysters on the oyster bed, and no SPL in possession.
JACKSON COUNTY
Lieutenant Allen and Officer Guy responded to assist a deputy who heard a shot locate a hunter. When the officers arrived, they located the hunter and checked the area and discovered a freshly killed doe deer. The hunter admitted to shooting the deer and will be charged with taking antlerless deer during the closed season.
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officers Nichols, Bartlett, and J. Rockwell had confirmed a disposition from Walton County regarding a subject they arrested for violating a domestic violence injunction. The subject previously admitted to hunting and advised his license had been suspended for a year. Officer Rockwell filed an additional charge of hunting while license suspended or revoked.
Officer Pifer was on vessel patrol conducting state fisheries and license inspections in the Destin Pass. He observed a boat tied underneath the Marler Bridge with one individual on board actively fishing. A fisheries inspection revealed an oversized red drum. The individual was issued a notice to appear citation.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
Officer Hutchinson received information about a subject who harvested three antlerless deer in one day during the antlerless deer season, two over the limit. During an interview, the subject said that he, his father, and his son each shot one deer. After interviewing the other subjects and another witness, it was confirmed that the subject shot and killed all three deer himself. The subject then admitted to taking all three deer. Officer Hutchinson obtained a warrant charging the man with taking over the bag limit of antlerless deer.
Officer Hutchinson was patrolling an area after dark where he received several complaints of illegal hunting activity. While working the area, he observed a vehicle driving through the middle of a large field while both the driver and passenger shined the area. When the vehicle was stopped, a loaded hunting rifle was discovered. The man and woman admitted to looking for deer. The driver did not a have a valid driver’s license. Both were charged with night hunting and the driver was also charged with driving with a suspended license.
Officer Hutchinson saw a vehicle slowly traveling along the road with a spotlight being shined from the vehicle into the field in front of his house. The vehicle was stopped and two juveniles informed him that they were looking for a big buck. A loaded shotgun was lying in between the two front seats. Officer Hutchinson made contact with their parents and, after the parents’ arrival, the juveniles were charged with night hunting and released into the custody of their parents.
COMMUNITY ORIENTED POLICING
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
Officer Mullins attended Bagdad Elementary School to talk with students who were studying conservation and resource management. Officer Mullins explained the FWC’s role in conservation and protection of natural resources. After an explanation of laws, regulations, and why they are important, Officer Mullins answered the students’ questions regarding what is and is not allowed and why.
http://live.oysterradio.com/