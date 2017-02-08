Wednesday, February 8, 2017

The Wrack Line - February 2017 edition

WL cover
Newsletter of the Florida Shorebird Alliance
FEBRUARY 2017

In this issue

Events & reminders

FSA Partnership Meetings: 
February 9: Florida Panhandle Shorebird Working Group, 10am-3:30pm, 810 Garden Club Dr., Panama City. Contact Ashley.Warren@myfwc.com. 
February 16: Southeast Florida Partnership, 11am-12:30pm,1850 Eller Drive, Fort Lauderdale  . Contact shorebird@myfwc.com. 
February 20: Keys Partnership, 10:30am-12:30pm, location emailed soon. Contact shorebird@myfwc.com.
February 21: Collier County Partnership, 1-4pm, 300 Tower Rd, Naples. Contact adinuovo@audubon.org.
February 22: Lee County Partnership, time and location emailed soon. Contact anhinga42@comcast.net 
March 2St. John’s/Flagler Partnership, 9am-12pm, 999 Anastasia, Blvd, St.Augustine. Contact cfarrell@audubon.org.
March 2Suncoast Partnership, 1-4pm,  Pelican Rm, CEC Bldg, Eckard College, St. Pete.  Contact forysea@eckerd.edu
March 2: Timucuan Partnership, 1-4pm, 11241 Fort George Road, Jacksonville. Contact Megan.Wallrichs@myfwc.com.
March 6: Nature Coast Partnership, 1-4pm, 11350 SW 153rd Ct, Cedar Key.  Contact Megan.Wallrichs@myfwc.com.

Upcoming Events:
February 3 - 9: Florida's annual Winter Shorebird Survey (a.k.a. the First Friday in February Survey).  More info below.  
February 10 - 11: Southwest Florida Birding Seminar, Florida SouthWestern State College, Fort Myers 
February 17 - 20: 20th Annual Great Backyard Bird Count, in your backyard!  

Save the Dates:
March 7: FSD Webinar for new surveyors, 1-2pm.  Learn the basics of the Breeding Bird Protocol and how to enter surveys in the database.
March 8: FSD Webinar for returning surveyors, 1-2pm. This refresher includes 2017 updates to the database and protocol review.
March 9: FSD Webinar for rooftop monitors, 1-2pm. Learn the basics of monitoring seabirds and shorebirds on rooftops.

Announcements:
Job Opening: Avian Ecology Program Coordinator, Rookery Bay NERR, Closes 2/26

Visit our Field Notes for new announcements, updates, and opportunities…
FSA news

Florida Winter Shorebird Survey

There are only a couple of days left to participate in the 2017 Winter Shorebird Survey! The survey started on Friday, February 3 and continues through Thursday, February 9. This week-long survey serves as the official statewide "snapshot" of coastal wintering shorebirds and seabirds in Florida.
This survey is geared towards experienced birders who can identify multiple species wintering shorebirds and seabirds and are able to document banded bird codes. Instructions for submitting data online will be provided soon. Please contact Billy_Brooks@fws.gov for questions.
The monitoring protocol can be found on the Florida Shorebird Alliance website. 
FSD banner

FSD updates

A new FSD website Custom Search Option is almost ready!
You have always been able to download data from the “Quick Exports” tab on the FSD website. These  downloads are great for people wanting to export large amounts of data and create their own summaries or GIS layers.  These large “raw data” downloads will continue to be available, but with some updates to make the interface more user-friendly. 
But soon, the FSD will offer much more powerful search options that allow anyone to create their own custom FSD  summary!  This “Custom Search” tab will be located right next to the “Quick Exports” tab.  Searches by year, site type, and location will be available. These custom summaries will include an interactive map, summary tables, and the option to download to Microsoft Excel.  You will be able to search data from previous years, or the current year, as soon as FSA partners enter data into the FSD.  You can search records statewide, or for specific counties, properties (e.g. parks, refuges), routes, nest sites or colony sites.
New Florida Shorebird Database Custom Search Option is Coming Soon!

Ebb tidings

As we prepare to enter the 2017 breeding season, we extend sincere appreciation to each person and partnership that steps up to monitor, steward, and protect Florida's Beach-nesting birds.  Thank you for your efforts!

Red Knots at Big Bird Island CWA
Wintering Red Knots in non-breeding plumage at Bird Islands Critical Wildlife Area in Duval County.  Photo by Pat Leary.
knot

Love it? Love it knot?

Share your thoughts with us:
Email shorebird@MyFWC.com or join our Facebook group
The Florida Shorebird Alliance (FSA) is a partnership of agencies, non-government organizations, and individuals committed to shorebird and seabird conservation in Florida. FSA partners coordinate their independent work and collaborate to address research, management, education, outreach, and public policy needs.
