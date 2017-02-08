The Wrack Line - February 2017 edition

|
FSA Partnership Meetings:
February 9:
Florida Panhandle Shorebird Working Group, 10am-3:30pm
, 810 Garden Club Dr., Panama City. Contact Ashley.Warren@myfwc.com.
February 16:
Southeast Florida Partnership, 11am-12:30pm
,1850 Eller Drive, Fort Lauderdale . Contact shorebird@myfwc.com.
March 2:
St. John’s/Flagler Partnership, 9am-12pm
, 999 Anastasia, Blvd, St.Augustine. Contact cfarrell@audubon.org.
March 2:
Suncoast Partnership, 1-4pm
, Pelican Rm, CEC Bldg, Eckard College, St. Pete. Contact forysea@eckerd.edu
Upcoming Events:
February 3 - 9: Florida's annual Winter Shorebird Survey (a.k.a. the First Friday in February Survey). More info below.
Save the Dates:
March 7: FSD Webinar for new surveyors, 1-2pm. Learn the basics of the Breeding Bird Protocol and how to enter surveys in the database.
March 8: FSD Webinar for returning surveyors, 1-2pm. This refresher includes 2017 updates to the database and protocol review.
March 9: FSD Webinar for rooftop monitors, 1-2pm. Learn the basics of monitoring seabirds and shorebirds on rooftops.
Announcements:
Visit our Field Notes
for new announcements, updates, and opportunities…