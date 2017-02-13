(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
FWC
Division of Law Enforcement
Weekly Report
February 3, 2017 through February 9, 2017
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the past two weeks; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
Patrol, Protect, Preserve
NORTHWEST REGION
CASES
CALHOUN COUNTY
Detectives with Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office went to a suspect’s residence to serve a drug arrest warrant and when they arrived, they found the suspect cleaning a spike buck in his yard. Lieutenant Allen and Officers Guy and Hayes responded to assist. They measured the deer’s antlers at five inches. One count of possession of a deer with less than two points on one side was direct filed against the suspect.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY
Officer Allgood checked a fisherman as he returned to Sherman’s Cove and discovered the man was in possession of red snapper fillets. Red snapper season is currently closed and it is a violation to clean the fish before it is landed. The individual was issued a notice to appear citation for the violations.
Lieutenant Allen and Officer Guy received a call from a local landowner stating that he had witnessed two suspects illegally hunting on his property. While the officers were en route, the landowner called back stating the suspects had gone and he provided their vehicle description. The officers canvased the area and located the vehicle pulling into a residence. One of the suspects was in the vehicle and initially denied that he had been hunting that morning. After further questioning, the suspect admitted to hunting and dropping the second suspect off at his residence. Officers Burkhead and Little responded to assist with the investigation and went to the second suspect’s residence, where they saw a whitetail doe carcass in the yard. A records check showed that this suspect was a convicted felon. This suspect admitted to being on the landowner’s property but denied having a gun. Upon further investigation and interviews, the suspect admitted that he did have a gun and also admitted to hiding three guns in a wooded area behind his residence prior to the officers arriving. Armed trespass charges were direct filed against both suspects. One of the suspects was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of an antlerless deer during the closed season.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
While patrolling federal waters, Officer Morales conducted an inspection on a recreational vessel near the K Tower. During the initial safety inspection, blood and scales were noticed throughout the boat. Crew members said that there were only grunts on board, but during a resource inspection, one of the coolers on board contained six gag grouper, ten red snapper, and one gray triggerfish. Two of the red snapper and five of the gag group were undersized. The owner of the vessel took responsibility for the illegal catch and was charged with harvesting gag grouper and red snapper out of season.
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Officer Bartlett was on land patrolling the Eglin Wildlife Management Area (WMA) and saw a truck stopped in the middle of Little Silver Road. When he approached the truck, the individuals got into the vehicle and continued down the road. They had discarded litter on the side of the road and a traffic stop was initiated to address the violation. After making contact with the driver of the vehicle, it was discovered that he was in possession of a firearm. The driver was a convicted felon and the firearm was seized as evidence. The individual was issued a citation for littering. A charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon was filed with the state attorney’s office. Officers Pifer and Rockwell also assisted with the investigation of this incident.
Officer Corbin was patrolling the Eglin WMA and saw an individual returning to his vehicle from hunting in the Toms Creek Unit area. The hunter was wearing camouflage clothing, a hunter orange vest, and a camouflage backpack while carrying a muzzle loader. The individual produced an expired muzzle loader permit and after gaining consent to inspect the hunter’s backpack, a prescription pill bottle containing a controlled substance and cannabis were discovered. The prescription pill bottle/controlled substance label was prescribed to another individual. The hunter was arrested and transported to the Okaloosa County Jail. The hunter was charged with a felony for possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cannabis less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officer Corbin was on land patrol conducting state fisheries/license inspections on the Shalimar Bridge and saw an individual fishing. When he asked the individual for his fishing license, the individual stated another fisherman had his license and gave his name and date of birth. During the process of confirming the validity of the fishing license with dispatch, the individual provided a valid fishing license. The name and date of birth matched what was provided to him, but it was later confirmed that the individual provided a false name and date of birth and presented someone else’s fishing license. The individual was arrested and transported to the Okaloosa County Jail, charged with providing a false name to a law enforcement officer.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
Officer Hutchinson received information about a hunter who used a high-powered rifle to shoot a deer while hunting the Escambia River WMA during muzzle loading season. While driving towards the boat ramp where the subject’s vehicle was parked, he saw the subject’s vehicle travelling towards him. As the vehicle passed by, he observed a whitetail deer lying in the boat that was being towed by the subject’s vehicle. During a subsequent traffic stop, the subject claimed he shot the deer with a muzzle loader rifle. Officer Hutchinson discovered that he was in possession of only a muzzle loader, but after further questioning and inspection of the deer, the subject admitted to shooting the deer with a high-powered rifle. The subject called a friend to bring him a muzzle loader after he shot the deer. Once the friend arrived at his location, they swapped guns and the subject took possession of the muzzle loader and gave his friend the high-powered rifle to take back with him. Officer Hutchinson issued the subject a notice to appear citation for the violation of illegal method of taking game. The firearm and the deer were seized as evidence.
Officers Hutchinson and Arnette were informed by Lieutenant Golloher and Officer Tolbert about a vehicle that was travelling along several back roads while shining a spotlight into the fields and into tree lines. The officers drove to the area where the subject was seen and Officer Hutchinson saw the vehicle parked at a field while shining a spotlight into the field in a manner capable of disclosing the presence of deer. He conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and discovered a loaded a 12‑gauge shotgun in the front seat. While conducting a search of the vehicle, he also discovered an open container of alcoholic beverage in the front console. The subject was issued a notice to appear citation for possession of a firearm while shining a light in a manner capable of disclosing the presence of deer. He was also issued a citation for possession of an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. The firearm was seized as evidence.
While working a night-hunting detail, officers observed a truck driving in a suspicious manner. The driver was shining a light in specific areas where deer are often seen. Officer Hutchinson approached the truck and watched him shining a light into a field. He stopped the vehicle and discovered a loaded, 12‑gauge shotgun in the front seat as well as an open beer in the front console. The man was issued a notice to appear for night hunting and a traffic citation for possession of an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.
WALTON COUNTY
Lieutenant Hollinhead, Officers Letcher, White, Maltais, and Reserve Officer Hahr worked a detail on Eglin WMA targeting complaints of hunting in closed areas and driving in prohibited areas. The detail resulted in 86 hunters checked and citations issued for license violations and driving around gates into areas prohibited to vehicle traffic. Eglin Security Forces personnel issued suspensions from Eglin property for the violations.
Officer Brooks was conducting fishery inspections at Choctawhatchee Bay and Highway 331 when he observed two undersized red drum in a bucket near the edge of the water. He later determined the fish belonged to a subject that was fishing nearby and cited him for the violation.
COMMUNITY ORIENTED POLICING
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
FWC officers teamed up with staff from the Division of Hunting and Game Management to assist with the Blackwater Hutton Unit Mobility Impaired Hunts. Working with several volunteers including family and friends of FWC staff, as well as retired officers, they provided lunch each day for the hunters and their guests. Several local businesses donated everything from food and drinks to hunting equipment for prizes to be given away. The hunters had an enjoyable time in the field and were very appreciative of the time and effort put into the events.
