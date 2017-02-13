February 10, 2017
Gulf Council Seeks Applicants for Coastal Migratory Pelagics Advisory Panel
Application Deadline is March 17, 2017
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is accepting applications for membership on the Coastal Migratory Pelagics Advisory Panel.
Advisory panels are charged with advising the Council on specific fishery issues and are comprised of individuals who are knowledgeable and interested in the conservation and management of the fishery resources, or who are engaged in the harvest of Gulf of Mexico managed species. Membership provides individuals with an opportunity to become more directly involved in the management decision-making process.
Advisory panel members are appointed by the Council and will serve a three-year term. Advisory panel members generally meet no more than once or twice per year and are compensated for travel and per diem expenses.
To apply to this Ad Hoc Advisory Panel, visit:
If you have any questions, please call the Council office at 813-348-1630
.
Applications must be received by March 17, 2017 for consideration by the Council during its April meeting in Birmingham, Alabama. Applicants will be notified of their application status.