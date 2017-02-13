Franklin County Seahawks move to regional tournament after losing district championship game

The Franklin County Seahawks varsity boys basketball team lost the district championship game on Saturday night but will still move ahead into regional play.
The
Seahawks won their Friday night game against Bozeman 49 to 24.
They
lost to West Gadsden in the championship game Saturday night 61-52.
But
the season is not over.
The
Seahawks will play in their regional opener at Chipley on Thursday,
February the 16th.
Franklin
County ended its regular season with a record of 20 wins and only 6
losses.
