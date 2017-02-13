Monday, February 13, 2017

Franklin County Seahawks move to regional tournament after losing district championship game

 The Franklin County Seahawks varsity boys basketball team lost the district championship game on Saturday night but will still move ahead into regional play.
The Seahawks won their Friday night game against Bozeman 49 to 24.
They lost to West Gadsden in the championship game Saturday night 61-52.
But the season is not over.
The Seahawks will play in their regional opener at Chipley on Thursday, February the 16th.

Franklin County ended its regular season with a record of 20 wins and only 6 losses.


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at