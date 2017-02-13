Monday, February 13, 2017
Red tide found in background concentrations in Gulf and Franklin Counties
Red tide was found in background concentrations in water samples taken from the Gulf and Franklin Counties last week.
According to the state's weekly red tide report, the positive sample was found in Gulf County in an area known as Park Point Circle which is East of the St. Joe Bay.
This is the second time red tide has been seen in Gulf County in the past month.
The positive sample was found in Franklin County at the Bob Sikes Cut.
Red tide was last seen in Franklin county last May.
Red Tide is an organism that in large enough concentrations releases a neurotoxin that can kill fish and even affect humans with eye, nose and throat irritation.
The St. Joe Bay scallop population is still recovering from a persistent red tide bloom in 2015 that decimated the scallop population there.
You can find more information on-line at http://myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/
