FWC
Division of Law Enforcement
Weekly Report
February 17, 2017 through February 23, 2017
This report represents some events the FWC handled over the past week; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement.
Patrol, Protect, Preserve
NORTHWEST REGION
CASES
OKALOOSA COUNTY
Lieutenant Hollinhead stopped a vehicle on Eglin Wildlife Management Area (WMA) after he observed a subject standing on the back of a truck discarding debris in a wooded area. An inspection of the debris revealed it was large rolls of old carpet and padding that had been removed from a residence. The subject was arrested for littering (over 15 pounds).
Officer Corbin was on land patrol conducting a resource/fisheries inspection on a commercial vessel with four individuals on board in Fort Walton Beach. Tallahassee Regional Communication Center confirmed one of the four individuals had two active warrants out of Okaloosa County. One of the warrants for failure to appear for an FWC notice to appear citation for undersized red drum. The second warrant was for violation of probation (drug paraphernalia). The individual was arrested and transported to the Okaloosa County Jail.
Officer Corbin was on land patrol following up on an at-risk derelict vessel investigation. The vessel owner was previously cited for failure to transfer vessel title. The owner was located and Dispatch confirmed the vessel owner had an active warrant for failure to appear on the FWC notice to appear citation. The individual was arrested and transported to the Okaloosa County Jail.
Officers Pifer and Corbin were dispatched to a boating accident that occurred the day before. The investigation revealed the accident involved a single vessel and a single occupant/operator in Chula Vista Bayou. The vessel’s starboard bow and stern struck a piling on a dock. The operator sustained a 1-inch-long laceration on the head. The officers located the piling/dock that the vessel struck and notified the dock’s owner of the property damage. Officer Pifer cited the operator for failure to maintain proper lookout and excessive speed.
Lieutenant Hollinhead and Officer Tison checked four subjects hog hunting with dogs late at night on the Choctawhatchee WMA. Hunting one-half hour after sunset is prohibited on the WMA. The subjects were issued warnings for the violation and provided the proper information for dates and hours to hunt on the WMA.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY
While patrolling the Yellow River WMA, Officers Mullins and Roberson observed a vehicle parked on a wood line without a tag. They positioned themselves so that they would see the vehicle pull back onto the trail and conducted a traffic stop for no tag and transitioned into a resource inspection once they determined the subject had been hunting. It was discovered that the subject was hunting with a center-fire rifle during the archery/muzzle-loader season. They subject was issued a misdemeanor notice to appear for hunting with a center-fire rifle during archery/muzzle-loader season only and a warning for no tag.
While on patrol in the north end of Eglin WMA, Officer Ramos conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that appeared to be road hunting. A strong odor of cannabis came from the driver’s window while Officer Ramos was speaking with the driver. After further questioning, the driver admitted to having a “one hitter” in his pocket and promised that was all he had. With the driver out of the vehicle, Officer Ramos continued to smell the odor of cannabis and eventually the driver admitted to having more than just the “one hitter” in his pocket. Officer Ramos recovered nearly nine grams of cannabis, four various smoking devices with cannabis residue and miscellaneous paraphernalia from the vehicle. The man was cited accordingly and given a notice to appear in court.
WALTON COUNTY
While on land patrol, Officer Bartlett observed a vessel being loaded onto a trailer at one of the boat ramps that accesses Basin Bayou. During a resource inspection, the owner of the vessel admitted that he was in possession of three red drum. Officer Bartlett confirmed that two of the three red drum were undersized. The individual was issued a notice to appear citation for the violations.
Walton County Sheriff Michael A. Adkinson, Jr., presented Investigator James Armstrong with a letter of commendation for his assistance with multiple investigations, including a group of residential burglaries in rural areas with stolen property valued at more than $40,000. With Investigator Armstrong’s assistance in surveillance and security and his commitment to the case, the investigation resulted in the arrest of three individuals including 17 felony charges and 4 misdemeanor charges and the recovery of $30,000 worth of stolen property including antiques, recreational items, narcotics and firearms.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
While participating in a multi‑officer night-hunting detail, Officer Kinney heard a shot and quickly moved to the area. He saw a truck stopped in the middle of the road. There was no other traffic and with fields in the immediate area, he conducted a traffic stop. The driver was found to have a spotlight in his hand that was still hot to the touch and a loaded rifle and shotgun. After a short interview, the subject admitted to shining for deer and shooting at a doe and a buck during the evening. The subject was cited for the violations and the evidence was seized.
RESCUES
Lieutenant Walsingham and Officers Kinney and Yates assisted Washington County Sheriff’s Office in locating two lost kayakers on Holmes Creek. Approximately an hour after receiving the call, the subjects were located and taken back to the boat ramp without injury.
COMMUNITY ORIENTED POLICING
WALTON COUNTY
Lieutenant Clark coordinated with Topsail Hill Preserve State Park with an outreach event at the park. Alex Kalfin, FWC Gopher Tortoise Coordinator, presented a PowerPoint presentation and a static display for the staff, volunteers, campers and members of the surrounding communities. The main focus of the outreach event was how to identify a gopher tortoise and recognize/protect its burrow and habitat. Approximately 30 people attended.
http://live.oysterradio.com/