Franklin County sheriff's office seeks grant funds for body cameras

The Franklin County Commission has signed a letter of support for the Franklin County sheriff's office to seek body worn cameras for local deputies.
The sheriff's office is seeking the cameras through a grant from the US Department of Justice and feel the letter of support will help with the grant application.
The sheriff's office said the body cameras would be a benefit for the community, law enforcement officers, and the judicial system and would improve law enforcement interactions with the public.
They said the cameras would also strengthen accountability and transparency, and would help in de-escalating conflicts, resulting in more constructive encounters between the police and members of the public.
The sheriff's department said that it is apparent in today's world, wearing the body cameras can be a positive tool that can reduce litigation, and assist in negotiations.
