Franklin County agrees to lower speed limits on three roads in Eastpoint

Life is going to get a little slower in Eastpoint.
Franklin County Commissioners last week agreed to lower the speed limit on three county roads in Eastpoint from 35 miles an hour to 25 miles an hour.
The affected roads are Avenue A, Carroll Street and Twin Lakes Road.
The speed limit reduction was requested by district 1 commissioner Ricky Jones who said he has received complaints of speeding on those three streets.
Because the roads are county owned, the county doesn't need state approval to make the change and the speed limit will be lowered as soon as the county road department installs the new signs.
