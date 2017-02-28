Traffic Delays on U.S. 98 John Gorrie Bridge on Wednesday

For Immediate Release
February 27, 2017
Donna Green, (850) 330-1661
Traffic Delays on U.S. 98 John Gorrie Bridge
Chipley – Drivers traveling U.S. 98 across the John Gorrie Bridge, 1/2 mile east of Apalachicola in Franklin County, will encounter a temporary lane closure,Wednesday, March 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as workers perform routine bridge maintenance. Traffic flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone.
All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the construction area. For more information follow the Florida Department of Transportation District Three on Twitter @myfdot_nwfl or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MyFDOTNWFL.
