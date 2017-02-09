9 of 30 Collapse all Print all In new window March Events and Activities in Franklin County

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

SGI Charity Chili Cookoff March 4
St. George Island will host its annual Charity Chili Cookoff and Auction March 4. Activities include a golf tournament, 5K Red Pepper Run, Chili Cook-off, Auction and the naming of Miss Chili Pepper and Mr. Hot Sauce. All proceeds benefit the Island Volunteer Fire Department and First Responder Unit. Click here to learn more. 
Annual Eastpoint Charity Rib CookoffMarch 18
The 16th Annual Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department Charity Rib Cookoff will be heldSaturday March 19th at the fire house in Eastpoint, Florida. Click here for details.
Carrabelle Hosts Film Festival March 16
The Carrabelle History Museum continues its series of movies filmed around Carrabelle and the Forgotten Coast area. The series will continueon Thursday, March 16, 6 pm, will be “Apalachicola River: An American Treasure”, about the Apalachicola River basin. 
Ilse Newell March Concerts Highlight Bay Area Choral Society
The Ilse Newell Fund for the Performing Arts Inconcert series presents two concerts by the Bay Area Choral Society on March 11in Port St. Joe and on March 12 in Apalachicola at Trinity Episcopal Church. The group winds up their 2017 season May 7, with a Concert in the Park with the Franklin County Sea Hawk Concert Band.
Apalach Farmers Market March 11, 25 
This local favorite is held the second and fourth Saturday of each month at the Mill Pond Pavillion at the Scipio Creek Marina in Apalachicola. Features seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties offered from 9 am-1pm
Lighthouse ClimbMarch 12
The St. George Lighthouse will host a full moon climb March 12from 7:30-9 pm. Climb to the top of the Cape St. George Light to watch the sunset and the rise of the full moon. The Sunset/Full Moon Climb includes light hors d'oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the full moon.  Cost is $15.00 for the general public and $10.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association. Click here for details.
Pearls Exhibition 
April 1-29
An Apalachicola group dedicated to preserving the architectural and cultural heritage of the town's "shotgun houses" will host a  month long series of art exhibits, lectures and workshops.The PEARLS exhibition will celebrate with an opening reception, Saturday, April 1, 2017and end with a closing reception and auction on Saturday, April 29.
Nature Talks
The Apalachicola National Estaurine Research Reserve is hosting a series of nature talks and events this Spring. Unless otherwise noted, the events take place at the Visitor Center located at 108 Island Drive in Eastpoint.
March 10 - Oyster 101 Lecture 
March 15 - Seagrass Awareness
March 18 - Archeology Day
March 24 - Bay Friendly Lighting
April 14 - Estuary Class
April 19 - Reserve Wednesday
April 22 - Birding The Bay
Events At A Glance
March 1-25 HCA Berry Exhibit

March 4 St. George Island Charity Chili Cookoff
March 10 - Oysters 101
March 6 - AMM Openhouse
March 11 AMM Full Moon Cruise
March 11 Farmers Market
March 11 - Camp Gordon Johnston Day
March 11 - Carrabelle Fly-in
March 11 Spring Beach Exploration
March 11-12 - Bay Area Choral Society Concert
March 12 SGI Full Moon Climb, SGI Lighthouse
March 15 - Seagrass Awareness
March 16 Forgotten Coast Film Festival
March 16 - Wetlands Lecture
March 18 - Rib Cookoff
March 18 Archaeology Day
March 19-22 - Painting Workshop
March 24 Bay Friendly Landscaping Workshop
March 25 - Carrabelle Culture Crawl
March 25 - Apalachicola Farmers' Market
March 30 - Tate's Hell Trip
April 1-29 - Pearls Exhibition
April 1 Apalach Artwalk
April 4 Oysters 101
April 6 - FSU Marine Lab Lecture
April 8 Bay Friendly Landscaping Workshop
April 14 Estuary Workshop
April 15 Apalach Antique & Classic Boat & Car Show
April 19 - Tracking Fish Movement Lecture
April 21-22 - Carrabelle Riverfront Festival
April 22 - Forgotten Coast Cruisers Car Show
April 22 - Tate's Hell 5K Run/Walk
April 22 - Birding the Bay
April 22 - FSU Marine Lab Open House
April 29 Tate's Hell Swamp Trip
April 29 - SGI Brewfest
Connect to all events online here!



Carrabelle Airport Fly-In March 11
Carraelle will host its inauguralFly-In event at the Carrabelle Airport on March 11, 2017 from 9am - 3 pm. The event will feature vintage aircraft, helicopter rides, food vendors, live entertainment and information booths. The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 797 Young Eagles will participate in the event, providing free airplane rides to kids ages 8-17.  The fly-in event is being hosted in conjunction with the Camp Gordon Johnston celebration also happening March 11 in Carrabelle. 
Carrabelle Area Camp Gordon Johnston Celebration March 11
The Camp Gordon Johnston Day event, scheduled for March 11, will feature exhibits from the camp, tours of the museum and a parade honoring military veterans. This annual event was created to honor the service of military veterans and to preserve the heritage of the men who trained at Camp Gordon Johnston, a WWII camp once located east of Carrabelle at Lanark Village. Camp Gordon Johnston opened in 1942 for the purpose of training amphibious soldiers and their support groups. The camp trained a quarter of a million men and closed in June of 1946.
Authors In ApalachMarch 18
The Apalachicola Margaret Key Library will host its 2017 Authors in Apalach event onSaturday, March 18, at the Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and Art. This year’s event theme is “Go Coastal, Go Local” and will feature celebrated writers including Mellissa Farrell, Christina McDermott and Emily Raffield, authors of “Saints of Old Florida.” This year’s event will also feature an author’s forum with environmental authors Bruce Means, Joe Hutto, Doug Alderson and Apalachicola’s own Michael Kinnett, author of “Apalachicola Pearl.” Other noted authors to be featured will include Faith Eidse, Gil Autrey, Charles Farley, Jan Annino, Adrian Fogelin, Sara McFerrin and Dawn Lee McKenna. The event will run from 10AM to 5PM, with authors signing and selling books, and forums on different topics throughout the day. 
Carrabelle Area Nature Excursions and Lectures Promote Area ResourcesSpring is just around the corner and there are several nature lectures and fun outdoor activities around the Carrabelle area designed to educate and inform you of the area’s vast resources.
 On March 11, you can explore the tracks, signs and critters of the Forgotten Coast on this Spring Beach Exploration. Led by a certified green guide, you’ll walk the beaches of the Alligator Point area beaches and discover the diversity of life that can be found hidden under your feet and in the water at low tide.  Learn about the Panhandle’s bogs and wetlands on March 16 during a lecture at the FSU Coastal and Marine Laboratory.  Noted experts will discuss the local wetlands of Florida's Panhandle and how current issues are shaping its biodiversity. There will be a Tate's Hell State Forest Clean-up Day on March 18 from 8-noon. Meet at the Gully Branch Recreation Area and Landing in Tate's Hell State Forest.  On March 30, take a driving and hiking excursion into Tate’s Hell with a certified green guide and enjoy an off-trail bush whack hike to a savanna to see what's flowering.  On April 6, the FSU Coastal & Marine Lab will host “Translating the Language of Life” lecture to highlight how organisms do what they do based on chemical cues and how this chemical cross-talk among marine species can provide new and powerful options for curing degradation in marine systems.  Enjoy an Open House event at the FSU Coastal and Marine Laboratory on April 22, The event will feature interactive displays. There will be a Tate's Hell 5K Run/Walk on April 22Later in the month,  On April 29, you can join a certified green guide for a four mile canoe/kayak trip into the Tate’s Hell Swamp to experience the sights, smells and sounds of the most bio-diverse ecosystem in the world. This Spring Tour will explore the Spring blooms of Tate's Hell.
SGI Brewfest April 29
The 2nd Annual SGI Brewfest is scheduled for Saturday April 29. This one day beer tasting festival is designed to promote the appreciation of craft beer all while listening to live music and enjoying great food. The event is a fundraiser for the Franklin County Humane Society and all proceeds will benefit the homeless dogs and cats of Franklin County. The event will be held from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at Paddy’s Raw Bar and Journeys of St. George Island. VIP ticket holders and Early Admission ticket holders will be granted access beginning at NOON. General Admission ticket holders will be granted access at 1:00pmClick here for details.
Rediscover Florida'sForgotten Coast
The Franklin County Tourist Development Council (TDC) is rebranding its message this Spring and encouraging visitors to discover or rediscover Franklin County, the heart of Florida's Forgotten Coast. The rebranding effort includes updating the TDC logo, revamping the TDC website and expanding the TDC photography library. Have an image of Florida's Forgotten Coast you want to share? Contact us!We'd love to showcase your photos! 
Spring Break!
Franklin County features Spring Break options that offer relaxation without the crowds. March is one of the best months to camp at the St. George Island State Park,visit the Bald Point State Park,hike in the Tate's Hell National Forest, fish, or paddle the many rivers, streams and quiet shallows of the area. Feeling adventurous? You can also join the Apalachicola Riverkeepers for their monthly paddle trip each fourth Saturday of the month.
Lodging Providers Offer Off-Season On-line Specials
Most of The Vacation Rental Companies in Franklin County are offering seasonal discounts for vacations during the Spring season. Click here for a complete listing of accommodations. 
AMM Hosts Full Moon Dinner Cruise
The Apalachicola Maritime Museum will host a Sunset and Full Moon Gourmet Dinner Cruise on March 11. Enjoy a two hour cruise and gourmet dinner by oil lamp aboard AMM's “STARFISH, a US Coast Guard approved 40 passenger power catamaran.  The AMM Founder will be hosting the event while providing a talk on maritime heritage, bio diversity and projects underway at the AMM.  
Beginning in March, the AMM will host another in its series of popular wooden boat building classes. On March 6, enthusiasts are invited to an open house at the AMM facilities on Water Street in Apalachicola to learn about upcoming classes which are scheduled to begin March 20. Click here for details. 
HCA Hosts Workshop Featuring Classical Art with a Digital Twist
Peter and Licia Berry, classically-trained artists will combine classical art with 3-dimensional digital technology in a series of workshops beginning in March. The couple will be exhibiting their works, demonstrating techniques in workshops and providing lectures in Apalachicola from March 1 through March 6. An exhibit of their works will run from March 1 through March 25at the Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and Art in downtown Apalachicola. Click here for details.

From March 19 through March 22, the HCA will host a Painting from Photo Reference Workshop with nationally acclaimed Plein Air aretist Dawn Whitelaw. Details here. 
Two Spring Events Showcase Art in Carrabelle and Apalachicola
Artists in Carrabelle and Apalachicola will showcase their art and music in two upcoming weekend Spring Events.

Carrabelle will host a Culture Crawl on Saturday March 25. The activities take place at a variety of Carrabelle galleries, museums and spaces. The event kicks off in downtown Carrabelle with a Blues concert by Dos Blues Guys at Rio Carrabelleon March 24. There will also be aSpring Fling Dance that weekend at Chillas Hall in Lanark Village on March 25
Apalachicola will host its own annual Artwalk on April 1 from 11-6 pm. Art in all forms will be woven in and around downtown Apalachicola where artists will show, sell and demonstrate their talents. The festivities continue into the evening with a wine tasting at 3pm
Antique Boat & Car Show April 15
Apalachicola will host its 20th Annual Apalachicola Antique & Classic Boat & Car Show on Saturday, April 15, 2017.  Antique boats, examples of classic and traditional vessels, workboats, and fiberglass and aluminum classics will all be on display throughout the day. Special highlights include home-built boats by skilled craftsmen, authentic oyster boats and workboats, antique outboard engines, plus antique automobiles and artist booths.   Click here for more information.
Carrabelle Riverfront Festival April 21-22
Carrabelle will host the 27th Annual Carrabelle Riverfront Festival on Friday and Saturday, April 21-22.  The Forgotten Coast Cruisers Car Show will be held in conjunction with the event on the 22nd. A on the 22nd and a  Antique Car Show. The festival will  be held on Marine Street along the riverfront and arts and crafts, seafood, pet parade, live music, maritime exhibits, a fishy fashion show, food booths, and a childrens' zone. Friday evening there will be live entertainment & dancing in the streets. Click here to learn more.
