9 of 30 Collapse all Print all In new window March Events and Activities in Franklin County

SGI Charity Chili Cookoff March 4
St. George Island will host its annual Charity Chili Cookoff and Auction March 4. Activities include a golf tournament, 5K Red Pepper Run, Chili Cook-off, Auction and the naming of Miss Chili Pepper and Mr. Hot Sauce. All proceeds benefit the Island Volunteer Fire Department and First Responder Unit. Click here to learn more.
Annual Eastpoint Charity Rib CookoffMarch 18
The 16th Annual Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department Charity Rib Cookoff will be heldSaturday March 19th at the fire house in Eastpoint, Florida. Click here for details.
Ilse Newell March Concerts Highlight Bay Area Choral Society
The Ilse Newell Fund for the Performing Arts Inconcert series presents two concerts by the Bay Area Choral Society
on March 11
in Port St. Joe and on March 12
in Apalachicola at Trinity Episcopal Church. The group winds up their 2017 season May 7
, with a Concert in the Park with the Franklin County Sea Hawk Concert Band.
Apalach Farmers Market March 11, 25
This local favorite is held the second and fourth Saturday of each month at the Mill Pond Pavillion at the Scipio Creek Marina in Apalachicola. Features seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties offered from 9 am-1pm.
Lighthouse ClimbMarch 12
The St. George Lighthouse will host a full moon climb March 12from 7:30-9 pm. Climb to the top of the Cape St. George Light to watch the sunset and the rise of the full moon. The Sunset/Full Moon Climb includes light hors d'oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the full moon. Cost is $15.00 for the general public and $10.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association. Click here for details.
Pearls Exhibition April 1-29
An Apalachicola group dedicated to preserving the architectural and cultural heritage of the town's "shotgun houses" will host a month long series of art exhibits, lectures and workshops.The PEARLS exhibition will celebrate with an opening reception, Saturday, April 1, 2017and end with a closing reception and auction on Saturday, April 29.
Carrabelle Airport Fly-In March 11
Carraelle will host its inauguralFly-In event at the Carrabelle Airport on March 11, 2017 from 9am - 3 pm. The event will feature vintage aircraft, helicopter rides, food vendors, live entertainment and information booths. The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 797 Young Eagles will participate in the event, providing free airplane rides to kids ages 8-17. The fly-in event is being hosted in conjunction with the Camp Gordon Johnston celebration also happening March 11 in Carrabelle.
Carrabelle Area Camp Gordon Johnston Celebration March 11
The Camp Gordon Johnston Day event, scheduled for March 11, will feature exhibits from the camp, tours of the museum and a parade honoring military veterans. This annual event was created to honor the service of military veterans and to
preserve the heritage of the men who trained at Camp Gordon Johnston, a WWII camp once located east of Carrabelle at Lanark Village. Camp Gordon Johnston opened in 1942 for the purpose of training amphibious soldiers and their support groups. The camp trained a quarter of a million men and closed in June of 1946.
Authors In ApalachMarch 18
The Apalachicola Margaret Key Library will host its 2017 Authors in Apalach event onSaturday, March 18, at the Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and Art. This year’s event theme is “Go Coastal, Go Local” and will feature celebrated writers including Mellissa Farrell, Christina McDermott and Emily Raffield, authors of “Saints of Old Florida.” This year’s event will also feature an author’s forum with environmental authors Bruce Means, Joe Hutto, Doug Alderson and Apalachicola’s own Michael Kinnett, author of “Apalachicola Pearl.” Other noted authors to be featured will include Faith Eidse, Gil Autrey, Charles Farley, Jan Annino, Adrian Fogelin, Sara McFerrin and Dawn Lee McKenna. The event will run from 10AM to 5PM, with authors signing and selling books, and forums on different topics throughout the day.
SGI Brewfest April 29
The 2nd Annual SGI Brewfest is scheduled for Saturday April 29. This one day beer tasting festival is designed to promote the appreciation of craft beer all while listening to live music and enjoying great food. The event is a fundraiser for the Franklin County Humane Society and all proceeds will benefit the homeless dogs and cats of Franklin County. The event will be held from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at Paddy’s Raw Bar and Journeys of St. George Island. VIP ticket holders and Early Admission ticket holders will be granted access beginning at NOON. General Admission ticket holders will be granted access at 1:00pm. Click here for details.
Rediscover Florida'sForgotten Coast
The Franklin County Tourist Development Council (TDC) is rebranding its message this Spring and encouraging visitors to discover or rediscover Franklin County, the heart of Florida's Forgotten Coast. The rebranding effort includes updating the TDC logo, revamping the TDC website and expanding the TDC photography library. Have an image of Florida's Forgotten Coast you want to share? Contact us!We'd love to showcase your photos!
AMM Hosts Full Moon Dinner CruiseThe Apalachicola Maritime Museum will host a Sunset and Full Moon Gourmet Dinner Cruise on March 11. Enjoy a two hour cruise and gourmet dinner by oil lamp aboard AMM's “STARFISH, a US Coast Guard approved 40 passenger power catamaran. The AMM Founder will be hosting the event while providing a talk on maritime heritage, bio diversity and projects underway at the AMM.
Beginning in March, the AMM will host another in its series of popular wooden boat building classes. On March 6, enthusiasts are invited to an open house
at the AMM facilities on Water Street in Apalachicola to learn about upcoming classes which are scheduled to begin March 20
. Click here for details.
HCA Hosts Workshop Featuring Classical Art with a Digital Twist
Peter and Licia Berry, classically-trained artists will combine classical art with 3-dimensional digital technology in a series of workshops beginning in March. The couple will be exhibiting their works, demonstrating techniques in workshops and providing lectures in Apalachicola from March 1 through March 6. An exhibit of their works will run from March 1 through March 25at the Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and Art in downtown Apalachicola. Click here for details.
From March 19 through March 22
, the HCA will host a Painting from Photo Reference Workshop
with nationally acclaimed Plein Air aretist Dawn Whitelaw. Details here.
Two Spring Events Showcase Art in Carrabelle and Apalachicola
Artists in Carrabelle and Apalachicola will showcase their art and music in two upcoming weekend Spring Events.
Carrabelle will host a Culture Crawl on Saturday March 25. The activities take place at a variety of Carrabelle galleries, museums and spaces. The event kicks off in downtown Carrabelle with a Blues concert by Dos Blues Guys at Rio Carrabelleon March 24. There will also be aSpring Fling Dance that weekend at Chillas Hall in Lanark Village on March 25.
Apalachicola will host its own annual Artwalk on April 1 from 11-6 pm. Art in all forms will be woven in and around downtown Apalachicola where artists will show, sell and demonstrate their talents. The festivities continue into the evening with a wine tasting at 3pm.
Antique Boat & Car Show April 15
Apalachicola will host its 20th Annual Apalachicola Antique & Classic Boat & Car Show on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Antique boats, examples of classic and traditional vessels, workboats, and fiberglass and aluminum classics will all be on display throughout the day. Special highlights include home-built boats by skilled craftsmen, authentic oyster boats and workboats, antique outboard engines, plus antique automobiles and artist booths. Click here for more information.
Carrabelle Riverfront Festival April 21-22
Carrabelle will host the 27th Annual Carrabelle Riverfront Festival on Friday and Saturday, April 21-22. The Forgotten Coast Cruisers Car Show will be held in conjunction with the event on the 22nd. A on the 22nd and a Antique Car Show. The festival will be held on Marine Street along the riverfront and arts and crafts, seafood, pet parade, live music, maritime exhibits, a fishy fashion show, food booths, and a childrens' zone. Friday evening there will be live entertainment & dancing in the streets. Click here to learn more.