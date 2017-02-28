Tuesday, February 28, 2017

March 2017 Wrackline: Your Guide to the Breeding Season!


In this issue

Events & reminders


FSA Partnership Meetings

  
March 1: Volusia County Partnership, 1-4pm, Beach Safety Headquarters, 3rd floor conference room, 515 S. Atlantic Ave. Daytona Beach.  Contact jwinters@volusia.org.
March 2: St. John’s/Flagler Partnership, 9am-12pm, Alligator Farm, 999 Anastasia, Blvd, St.Augustine.  Contact cfarrell@audubon.org.
March 2: Suncoast Partnership, 1-4pm,  Pelican Rm, CEC Bldg, Eckard College, St. Pete.  Contact forysea@eckerd.edu.
March 2: Timucuan Partnership, 1:30-4pm, 11241 Fort George Road, Jacksonville.  Contact Megan.Wallrichs@myfwc.com.
March 6: Nature Coast Partnership, 1-4pm, 11350 SW 153rd Ct, Cedar Key.  Contact Megan.Wallrichs@myfwc.com.
March 10: Florida Keys Partnership, 9:30-11:30am, State Government Building,2796 Overseas Hwy., Marathon.  Contact keywestwildlifecenter@hotmail.com.
March 13: Treasure Coast Partnership, 1-3:30pm, Savannas Preserve State Park, 2541 Walton Road, Port. St. Lucie.  Contact Heather.Hitt@myfwc.com.
March 15: Space Coast Partnership, 9:30am-12pm, Cocoa Beach Public Library, 550 N. Brevard Ave. Cocoa Beach.  Contact Heather.Hitt@myfwc.com.

Upcoming Events

March 210 - 11am, Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area's Shorebird Talk.
March 410am - 2pm, Ponce Inlet's Earth Day Celebration.
March 15: Complete Data Entry for the 2017 Winter Shorebird Survey.


Monitoring Training & March Count Dates

March 7: Webinar for new surveyors, 1-2pm.  Learn the basics of the Breeding Bird Protocol and how to enter surveys in the database.
March 8: Webinar for returning surveyors, 1-2pm.  This refresher includes 2017 updates to the database and protocol review.
March 9: Webinar for rooftop monitors, 1-2pm.  Learn the basics of monitoring seabirds and shorebirds on rooftops.
March 18-24: 1st count window of the Breeding Bird Protocol
Sign up for webinars by March 6th by emailing FLShorebirdDatabase@MyFWC.com

Announcements

Audubon Florida is seeking to fill several shorebird jobs around the state.  Please apply and share!



