FWC to hold Carrabelle workshop to discuss gag grouper season

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will hold a workshop in Carrabelle in mid-March to get input on possibe changes to the local gag grouper season.
Gag grouper fishing is allowed in state waters off the coast of Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties from April 1st to June 30th.
For the rest of the state and in federal waters the season runs from June 1st through December 31st.
The regional season was created in 2012 to provide fishing opportunities for recreational anglers when gag grouper are closer to shore and can be safely accessed by smaller boats.
The FWC has now received requests from stakeholders to extend the local season and said they will consider possible changes at a future meeting - but first they want to get more input.
They have scheduled a series of workshops in the area to discuss the issue further.
The workshops will be in Carrabelle on March 13th, in Perry on March 15th, and in Tallahassee on March the 16th.
All of the workshops will run from 6 to 8 PM.
