Weekend Events In Apalachicola

Bark Side of The Moon
Saturday, February 25th
The Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers, a parade unit of dogs and their people, invite you to join in
the Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade.
Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 Riverfront Park in downtown Apalachicola, Florida 1:00pm
This year's theme is BARK SIDE OF THE MOON
so aliens, astronauts, and all kinds of space creatures will be roaming the streets.
Come celebrate Mardi Gras Apalach style! You may walk, ride in golf carts or boats, pull
wagons, push strollers, or come up with any other unique form of transportation or just come
and catch beads and enjoy the fun.
The parade, for the benefit of the animals of Franklin County, begins at 1:00 pm, winds through
town, ending at a free party with live music, dancing, Cajun food, arts and crafts, contests, and
all kinds of lively fun.
Registration for walkers is $5. per person.
Dogs, of course, are free.
For information or to pre-register, call 850-670-5064
or contact us on our website:
Farmers Market
Saturday, February 25th