Friday, February 24, 2017

Weekend Events In Apalachicola


  

Bark Side of The Moon
Saturday, February 25th
 
The Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers, a parade unit of dogs and their people, invite you to join in
the Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade.
Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 Riverfront Park in downtown Apalachicola, Florida 1:00pm
This year's theme is BARK SIDE OF THE MOON
so aliens, astronauts, and all kinds of space creatures will be roaming the streets.
Come celebrate Mardi Gras Apalach style! You may walk, ride in golf carts or boats, pull
wagons, push strollers, or come up with any other unique form of transportation or just come
and catch beads and enjoy the fun.
The parade, for the benefit of the animals of Franklin County, begins at 1:00 pm, winds through
town, ending at a free party with live music, dancing, Cajun food, arts and crafts, contests, and
all kinds of lively fun.
Registration for walkers is $5. per person.
Dogs, of course, are free.
For information or to pre-register, call 850-670-5064 or contact us on our website:

Farmers Market
 Saturday, February 25th
  
Local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, jewelry, art and other regional specialties offered every 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 9 AM until 1 PMat Scipio Creek at the end of Market Street in Apalachicola. If you or someone you know offers home grown or hand made products, and is interested in becoming a vendor, please email apalachicolafarmersmarket@gmail.com.
OYSTERTOWN at the Dixie Theatre
February 253:00 pm & 8:00 pm

Come celebrate the rich history of Apalachicola and The Forgotten Coast in an original evening developed especially for The Dixie Theatre. Oystertown combines storytelling, music and historic archival footage to celebrate and examine the history of this hidden hamlet on the Forgotten Coast of Florida. Apalachicola is a small town that could be anyone's hometown. It is filled with a rich history steeped in Southern tradition and American history. Join Dixie Theatre veterans Cleo Holladay, David Hemsley Caldwell, and many others as they weave tales of how Apalachicola began and where it is going. In the tradition of Dixie Theatre favorites, Leaving Iowa, Smoke on the Mountain and Almost Maine, Oystertown explores what makes us all the same and what makes this forgotten gem on the Gulf Coast so unique. "Oystertown is a postcard to small town Americana".  Call the Dixie Theatre Box Office 850-653-3200 for tickets.

 
MARDI GRAS 2017 Habitat for Humanity
February 25 @ 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
 
Our annual Mardi Gras and Ball will be held February 25th at the Fort Coombs Armory. The Featured entertainment will be Big Daddy and Red Hot Java.

 For more information call 850-653-3113.


IN Concert: David Kalhous & Ben Sung
February 26 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

THE ILSE NEWELL FUND FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS INCONCERT SERIES 2016-17 presents David Kalhous, piano and Ben Sung, violin beginning at 4:00 PM at Trinity Episcopal Church at 79 Sixth Street, Apalachicola, Florida 32320. Admission is $5.
.






http://live.oysterradio.com/
at