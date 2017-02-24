Salty Florida becoming Florida's Forgotten coast

The Franklin County Tourist Development Council is changing its brand.
The group plans to transition its brand from “Salty Florida” to “Florida's Forgotten Coast.”
The TDC began using the Salty Florida slogan in 2011 to reflect the nature of the area from our salt air and salty oysters to the salt water and the salt on the rim of your margarita glass.
The TDC says the new brand “Florida's Forgotten Coast” reflects the idea that for many people our area is still undiscovered, while for others it is a place to rediscover.
The transition will occur over the next few months and will include a new TDC website: www.floridasforgottencoast.com.
The Tourist Development Council was created in 2004 to help increase tourism to Franklin County – its funded through a 2 percent bed tax on hotel rooms and rental homes.
