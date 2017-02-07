It's a BBQ Feast at February Networking Luncheon - Reservations requested

Hosted by Wakulla Environmental Institute 170 Preservation Way,Crawfordville (3.1 miles South of Centennial Bank) Catered by Hamaknockers
Noon, Wednesday February 22
Deadline for reservation or changes is Noon, Friday, February 17 Please be mindful of your reservation and cancel by the deadline if you are unable to attend. Cancellations after the deadline or No-shows will be billed.
Another Opportunity for Business Networking Through Your Chamber! Chamber Networking Luncheon Cost: $15 per person (Checks and Cash Only) flyer Introduction of New Chamber Members and MEMBER SPOTLIGHT each month Network With Other Business Owners A Chance to Win 1/8 page Ad from The Wakulla News and an ad for the Neighbor publication Bring promotional materials, coupons and/or a gift for drawing Cash Drawing (Part of lunch fee will be entered for drawing)