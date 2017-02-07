Tuesday, February 7, 2017

It's a BBQ Feast at February Networking Luncheon - Reservations requested

Are you ready for a BBQ feast?
View this email in your browser
     Networking Luncheon
  
 
Hosted by
Wakulla Environmental Institute
170 Preservation Way,Crawfordville
(3.1 miles South of Centennial Bank)
Catered by
Hamaknockers

NoonWednesday
February 22
Deadline for reservation or changes is  NoonFriday, February 17
Please be mindful of your reservation and cancel by the deadline if you are unable to attend. Cancellations after the deadline or No-shows will be billed.
Menu :

Menu: Pulled pork, ribs, chicken, baked beans, slaw, mac & cheese

**Includes non alcoholic beverage**
Another Opportunity for Business Networking Through Your Chamber!
Chamber Networking Luncheon
Cost: $15 per person (Checks and Cash Only)
flyer
Introduction of New Chamber Members and MEMBER SPOTLIGHT each month
Network With Other Business Owners
A Chance to Win 1/8 page Ad from The Wakulla News and an ad for the Neighbor publication
Bring promotional materials, coupons and/or a gift for drawing
Cash Drawing (Part of lunch fee will be entered for drawing)

 


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at