Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Full Moon Climb at Cape St. George Lighthouse
The February Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Friday, February 10, 2017. The Sunset/Full Moon Climb will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will include light hors d'oeuvres and a sparkling cider toast to the full moon. Cost is $15.00 for the general public and $10.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association.
The sun will set at 6:25 p.m. and the “Snow” moon will rise at 6:20 p.m. on February 10. The February full moon is called the Snow moon because the heaviest snows generally fall in February. Full Moon names are attributable to native American tribes, most notably the Algonquin, who named the moons to mark the changing seasons.
After sunset, people are invited to climb to the top of the lighthouse for a breathtaking view of the full moon, as space and time permit. Cost is $10.00 for the general public and $5.00 for SGLA members.
The Cape St. George Light is located in St. George Lighthouse Park at the center of St. George Island, where Island Drive (the road off the bridge) ends at Gulf Beach Drive. Parking is available in lots at either side of the park.
Because space is limited, reservations are recommended. For reservations or more information, please contact the Lighthouse Gift Shop at 850-927-7745.
