Tuesday, February 7, 2017
Apalachicola Joint Planning Workshop, Tuesday, February 7 at 5 pm
APALACHICOLA CITY NEWS
City Commission/P&Z Joint Workshop, Tuesday, February 7 The Apalachicola City Commission and Planning & Zoning Board will hold a joint workshop at 5pm Tuesday, February 7 to discuss two planning issues currently undergoing review and code revision. The workshop will take place prior to the City Commission's regular meeting which begins at 6 pm. The boards will consider proposed changes to the code relating to building height and nonconforming structures. The proposed building height revisions are available for review here. The nonconforming use/structure revisions are available for review here.