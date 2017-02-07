Kite Tales - February 2017

Limpkins at Babcock Webb WMA
2017 is the 75th Anniversary of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Wildlife Management Area system. As part of this year long celebration, Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail staff Andy Wraithmell and Whitney Gray will be leading several field trips around the state.
June 3 - Apalachicola River WEA
Sept 9 - Joe Budd WMA
Oct 7 - Guana River WMA
Nov 18 - Hungryland WEA
Dec 2 - Tosohatchee WMA
NOTE: Registration is currently open for the Florida Keys WEA and Three Lakes WMA trips ONLY. Registration for the other trips will open soon.
There are many other events taking place throughout the year including bio blitzes & volunteer workdays. For more information about those opportunities visit the MyFWC 75 WMA website.
Questions?
For more information about our Wings Over Florida program
Launched in 1998 by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and National Audubon Society, the Great Backyard Bird Count was the first online citizen-science project to collect data on wild birds and to display results in near real-time.
Now, more than 160,000 people of all ages and walks of life worldwide join the four-day count each February to create an annual snapshot of the distribution and abundance of birds.
We invite you to participate! For at least 15 minutes on one or more days of the count, February 17-20, 2017, simply tally the numbers and kinds of birds you see. You can count from any location, anywhere in the world, for as long as you wish!
Great Crested Flycatcher by Judy Lyle
Placing a nest box (sometimes called a birdhouse) in your yard or neighborhood is a great way to attract birds that nest in holes. Participants in The Birdhouse Network
, a citizen-science project of Cornell Lab of Ornithology, monitor the birds that nest in their nest boxes, gathering information such as the number of eggs or young in the nest, then submitting their data over the Internet to Lab scientists.
Florida Scrub-Jay at Salt Lake WMA
To celebrate the 75th anniversary of Florida's wildlife management area system Andy has decided to do a WMA Big Year! During 2017, Andy will attempt to see as many species as possible in Florida's WMAs. So far he has visited 4 WMAs (Babcock Webb, L. Kirk Edwards, Salt Lake and Apalachee) and has tallied 70 species including Florida Scrub-Jay, Red-cockaded Woodpecker, Limpkin and Bald Eagle. Follow our Facebook
and Twitter
accounts for regular big year updates and tips on where and when to go birding on our wildlife management areas.
Share your WMA experiences and sightings with us on Twitter by using this hastag #WMAzing