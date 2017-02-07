Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Gulf Counties

Permitting Application Subscription Service
Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com
| Profile Name: Oyster Radio
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: DAIL PIER
Location Id: 351062
Location Name: DAIL - 25 SOUTH BAYSHORE DRIVE
County: Franklin
Application Number: 351062-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: PRECISE, MICHAEL C
Location Id: 351051
Location Name: PRECISE, MICHAEL C
County: Gulf
Application Number: 351051-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Drinking Water Distribution System General Permit
Project Name: PRESERVE AT CAPE SAN BLAS S/D
Location Id: 351038
Location Name: PRESERVE AT CAPE SAN BLAS SUBDIVISION
County: Gulf
Application Number: 351038-001
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300