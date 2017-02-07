Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Florida DEP permit activity for Franklin and Gulf Counties

DEP Logo
Florida Department of
Environmental Protection

Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400
Rick Scott
Governor

Carlos Lopez-Cantera
Lt. Governor

Ryan E. Matthews
Interim Secretary

Permitting Application Subscription Service

Subscriber email address: manager@oysterradio.com

  Profile Name: Oyster Radio

Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: DAIL PIER
Location Id: 351062
Location Name: DAIL - 25 SOUTH BAYSHORE DRIVE
County: Franklin
Application Number: 351062-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - ERP Noticed General Permit
Project Name: PRECISE, MICHAEL C
Location Id: 351051
Location Name: PRECISE, MICHAEL C
County: Gulf
Application Number: 351051-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
Permit: Water - Drinking Water Distribution System General Permit
Project Name: PRESERVE AT CAPE SAN BLAS S/D
Location Id: 351038
Location Name: PRESERVE AT CAPE SAN BLAS SUBDIVISION
County: Gulf
Application Number: 351038-001

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300

http://live.oysterradio.com/
at