Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Upcoming Conservation Lecture on the Future of Florida's Springs-Thursday, February the 9th

Thursday
February 9th, 2017
From 7pm to 8pm
FSUCML Auditorium
3618 US-98
St. Teresa, FL 32358
Refreshments available before talk
The Future of Florida's Springs: How are they doing and what is being done to protect these precious resources?
by Dr. Guy "Harley" Means (Florida Geological Survey-DEP)
Florida has one of the greatest concentrations of springs in the world with more than 1,000 currently documented.  Over the last several decades water quality and quantity issues have severely impacted Florida's iconic springs.  We will discuss the current status of some of Florida's springs and what is being done to protect and preserve these natural treasures for future generations.
About the Speaker
Guy H. ("Harley") Means (Florida Geological Survey-DEP) was born and raised in Tallahassee, Florida.  He attended Florida State University where he received both a bachelor and master of science degree in geology.  He is a licensed Professional Geologist and has been employed by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Office of the Florida Geological Survey (FGS), in Tallahassee for over fifteen years. He currently is the Assistant State Geologist for the Geological Investigations Section.  His research interests include: stratigraphy, paleontology, karst, geoarchaeology and the hydrogeology of Florida's numerous springs.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Lecture: Panhandle Florida's Seepage Bog

Thursday, March 16, 20177pm

Dr. Bruce Means (Coastal Plains Inst.) will discuss Florida's spectacular bog wetlands.
Lecture: Translating the Language of Life

Thursday, April 6, 2017 @ 7pm

Dr. Mark Hay (Georgia Tech) will discuss  how chemical ecology can be used for planetary drug discovery.
FSUCML Open House:
Coastal Literacy

Saturday, April 22, 2017


Please join us for Earth Day and enjoy a day at the lab with family and friends.


More Info>


http://live.oysterradio.com/
