Upcoming Conservation Lecture on the Future of Florida's Springs-Thursday, February the 9th

About the Speaker
Guy H. ("Harley") Means (Florida Geological Survey-DEP) was born and raised in Tallahassee, Florida. He attended Florida State University where he received both a bachelor and master of science degree in geology. He is a licensed Professional Geologist and has been employed by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Office of the Florida Geological Survey (FGS), in Tallahassee for over fifteen years. He currently is the Assistant State Geologist for the Geological Investigations Section. His research interests include: stratigraphy, paleontology, karst, geoarchaeology and the hydrogeology of Florida's numerous springs.