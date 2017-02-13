Mexico Beach monthly E-newsletter

|eNewsletter | February 2017
|Our year is off to a good start and we would like to say “Welcome” to all our winter guests. We hope you have a delightful and pleasant stay in Mexico Beach, and for those who are not able to join us just yet, we hope you will make plans to do so soon. We are always elated to see good friends return and spend some time with us—and your “friends” on the beach and in the canal are appreciative of your return as well. February is starting off on a good wave and we hope the warm weather and sunshine will continue.
|
|
|CLARENCE & JEANETTE
|We have a heartwarming story this month that we believe you’ll enjoy. On New Year’s Day, January 1, 2017, there was a wedding scheduled and it was just the bride and groom. Local residents Jackie and Bobby Pollock were hosting their annual Southern New Year’s Day Celebration and invited the wedding couple, and they accepted. The groom, Clarence, is a businessman from Indiana and he came to Mexico Beach for his wedding. His bride, Jeanette, is a businesswoman originally from Denmark; she came to the ceremony from London, where she currently resides. The happy couple first met in Berlin while each was on a business trip; they struck up a conversation and the rest is history. So, the Pollocks’ party became part of the wedding and the bride and groom had a small taste of New Year’s Day food and traditions from Mexico Beach, Florida. A special thank-you to the Pollocks for their hospitality and heartfelt congratulations to Clarence and Jeanette!
|
|Mexico Beach Gumbo Cook-Off
|February 18
|We are just days away from a great community occasion—the Gumbo Cook-Off! This will be our 19th year and we are looking forward to a great event. Local and visiting chefs will be competing for the coveted bragging rights and a cash prize for the best gumbo and Brunswick stew. To be sure that nobody goes hungry, Chef Bobby and his crew will be selling their great sausage and hotdogs along with soft drinks, chips, beer, and wine. Mark your calendar and come spend the day with us, have some great gumbo and stew, and meet some wonderful folks.
|
|
|Mexico Beach Snowbird Appreciation Luncheon
|March 2
|We invite all our Snowbirds to attend the annual Mexico Beach Snowbird Appreciation Luncheon to be held on Thursday, March 2 at 11:30 a.m. at the El Governor Motel poolside. Come celebrate your winter trip to Mexico Beach and have a chance to say “See you next year” to your old and new friends made while visiting us. Enjoy live music, fantastic door prizes, and great food and desserts. And it’s all FREE!! This event is sponsored by the Mexico Beach Community Development Council and Mexico Beach vacation rental companies. Thank you for making Mexico Beach your winter vacation destination!
|
|
|An Unforgettable Wedding Vow Renewal
|April 8
|For the third year, we are inviting all couples to join us at the Sunset Park beaches on Saturday, April 8 at 4:00 p.m. as we celebrate generations of love with a special shared vow renewal ceremony. The ceremony will take place on the beach with a photographer capturing the wonderful renewal. Afterwards, all couples are invited to a complimentary champagne and cupcakes reception back at the park. This wonderful renewal ceremony is open for all married couples to attend and experience the event of the year! To register for this event, please click here. Some of our lodging partners are offering special rates for this weekend’s event, so don’t forget to check with them and make your reservations today.
|
|SLOW COOKER SEAFOOD CHEESE DIP
|This recipe is packed full of taste and is simple to make. Our recipe is presented by the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association; you can find their newest cookbook at www.MBARA.org.
|INGREDIENTS
|1 (8-ounce) package Velveeta
2 tablespoons cream cheese
1 ½ cups sour cream
½ cup cooked shrimp
½ cup cooked crabmeat
½ cup cooked lobster
2 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 loaf French bread, cut into half-inch slices and lightly toasted
|DIRECTIONS
|Cut up shrimp and lobster and flake crab meat. Combine Velveeta, cream cheese, sour cream, shrimp, crab, and lobster in a crock pot. Cover and cook on low heat until cheese is melted (approximately one hour). Stir occasionally to break up lumps. Once cheese is melted, stir in Old Bay seasoning and Worcestershire sauce. Serve with toasted French bread slices. Enjoy!
|The MBARA has published another great cookbook (3rd edition) and it’s now available to you! With 280 recipes, there are some great meals you can prepare and enjoy. If you would like a copy, you can visit www.MBARA.org for more information.
|EVERYONE REMEMBERS THE BEATLES!
The first British performance of the Beatles as a group was on December 17, 1960, at the Casbah Coffee Club in Liverpool. Their last performance was at Candlestick Park in San Francisco in 1966.
The Beatles auditioned for Decca Records on January 1, 1962, but they were turned down; the reason given: “guitar groups are on the way out.” This is considered one of the biggest mistakes in music history.
Strawberry Fields was a Salvation Army children’s home in a Liverpool suburb that John Lennon remembered from his childhood.
The Beatles are considered the most famous group in music history. Rolling Stone named the Beatles the best artists of all time.
The Abbey Road album cover has become one of the most iconic in history. The photo shoot lasted just ten minutes and only six pictures were taken. To view the area on the webcam, click here.
None of the Beatles could read music.
The band had other names before the Beatles, including Johnny and the Moondogs, the Rainbows, and the British Everly Brothers.
In Minneapolis in August 1965, the Beatles earned $90,000 in 35 minutes.
John Lennon changed his middle name from Winston to Ono after marrying Yoko Ono in 1969.
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are the only Beatles still alive; both are musically active.
|
