Meeting Notice
February 1, 2017
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council to Convene its Shrimp Advisory Panel
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council will convene its Shrimp Advisory Panel February 16, 2017. The meeting will be held in the Gulf Council's Conference Room at 2203 N. Lois Avenue, Suite 1100, Tampa, Florida 33607. The meeting begins at 8:30 am EST on Thursday, February 16, and concludes no later than 4:00 pm.
The Shrimp Advisory Panel will review:
- A biological review of the Texas closure
- A review of the new stock assessments for brown, white, and pink shrimp
- An update on the new proposed TED regulations
- Shrimp Amendment 17B
