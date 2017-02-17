The 14th annual African-American History Festival will be held this weekend in Apalachicola.
The event is sponsored by the Hillside Coalition of Laborers for Apalachicola and celebrates the African-American aspect of Franklin County's history.
Festivities start today at 4 and there is a Denim Dazzle Party at 7.
The big day is Saturday.
The day will start with a parade at 10am and continue with Live Entertainment, Food, arts and crafts, and dancing.
This year’s entertainment includes over 10 acts including The P&W Trio and the Dream Reality Records Revue as well as a number of other local and regional artists.
There will also be basketball tournaments and an ethnic fashion show.
On Sunday there will be an outdoor worship at noon – the festival will officially end at 4 PM on Sunday.
All of the activities take place at Franklin Square on 6th street in Apalachicola.
You can get more information about the event on-line at HCOLA.ORG or like the group on facebook.
https://www.facebook.com/HCOLA-Hillside-Coalition-Of-Laborers-for-Apalachicola-135729603157375/?fref=ts
http://live.oysterradio.com/