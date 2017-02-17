Forgotten Coast Film Festival Continues with the Movie, “Coastlines”

Carrabelle, FL (Feb. 17, 2017) - The Forgotten Coast Film Festival, presented by the Carrabelle History Museum, continues on Thursday, February 23, 6:00 pm at the Franklin Senior Center, 201 NW Avenue F, in Carrabelle, with a free showing of the film, “Coastlines” (2002, R) featuring Timothy Olyphant, Josh Brolin, William Forsythe, and Josh Lucas. This movie was an official selection of the Sundance Film Festival and is directed by the director of Ulee’s Gold, Victor Nunez. “Coastlines”, made on location in beautiful Carrabelle and the Forgotten Coast, tells the story of an ex-con who returns to his Florida hometown after being released from prison only to find how much his life and family have changed.
A program of the Carrabelle History Museum, the goal of the Forgotten Coast Film Festival is to bring the best quality Forgotten Coast area films to Carrabelle and introduce people to these wonderful works featuring the beauty of our very own region. No one under 18 please. There is no admission and concessions will be available for purchase to benefit the Franklin Senior Center.
The Forgotten Coast Film Festival will wrap up on Thursday, March 16, 6 pm, with “Apalachicola River: An American Treasure”, featuring special guest, Elam Stoltzfus, director and cinematographer for the film.
For more information, contact the Carrabelle History Museum at 850-697-2141 or carrabellehistorymuseum@gmail.com. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
http://live.oysterradio.com/