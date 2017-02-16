Thursday, February 16, 2017
Gulf World to Release 15 Sea Turtles into the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, February 20th
Gulf World is releasing 14 Kemp’s ridley sea turtles and 1 loggerhead sea turtle into the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, February 20th at 11:30 am EST at St. George Island State Park in Franklin County. The sea turtles were cold stunned and have been in rehab since December 9th, 2016. They were flown by private plane with a larger group of sea turtles from New England Aquarium to Panama City Beach. This group of sea turtles needed a bit more tlc than their counterparts, suffering from pneumonia and other complications due to frostbite. The animals were placed on antibiotics and monitored. Their radiographs have been rechecked by veterinary staff and there are no obvious signs of disease. The animals have been medically cleared to be released and are eating normally and successfully foraging. The public is invited to attend this event!
http://live.oysterradio.com/