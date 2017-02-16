FWC seeks OPS BIOLOGICAL SCIENTIST to work in Eastpoint

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.)
OPS BIOLOGICAL SCIENTIST I - FWC - 77907589
Date: Feb 15, 2017
Location: EASTPOINT, FL, US, 32328
Requisition No: 4331
Agency: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Posting Closing Date: 02/28/2017
Title: OPS Biological Scientist I
Position #: 77907589 & 77907590
Hiring range: $12.50 to $14.50 per hour
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC)
Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI)
Section: Fisheries Independent Monitoring (FIM)
Job Description
We are seeking candidates to fill two OPS Biological Scientist I positions to assist in carrying out all aspects of the Fisheries-Independent Monitoring (FIM) Program with emphasis on leading and executing statistically valid fisheries surveys across various Florida panhandle estuaries: Apalachicola Bay, St. Joseph Bay, St. Andrews Bay, Choctawhatchee Bay, Santa Rosa Sound and Pensacola Bay. The primary objectives of these surveys are to 1) collect baseline data on distribution and recruitment timing for wild young-of-the-year red drum and spotted seatrout and 2) provide abundance data on wild populations of nekton inhabiting these estuaries. These collections will in turn lead to monitoring the abundance, distribution, and condition of hatchery-reared red drum and spotted seatrout released into these estuaries. The incumbents in this position will be expected to help coordinate and conduct fisheries-independent sampling efforts following strict protocols; enter, proof, and correct all associated data; maintain and repair sampling gear including boats, motors, trailers, nets, protective gear, office and electronic equipment as needed. Complete fish and invertebrate identifications following strict QA/QC protocols using microscopes and dichotomous keys. Perform and participate in public outreach efforts, as appropriate. Perform other related work as required. This position will initially be based out of Apalachicola, FL, but will likely be relocated to Pensacola FL upon completion of the Florida Gulf Coast Marine Fisheries Enhancement Center. Regardless of where the position is based, it will require extensive overnight travel for field sampling throughout the Florida panhandle region. This position requires extensive field work which involves strenuous physical activities under occasionally arduous conditions for long periods of time, including heavy lifting. The incumbent will be part of a large multidisciplinary team of fisheries scientists within the FIM Program and will have opportunities to participate in an array of inshore and offshore research efforts across all FWRI-FIM field laboratories.
Minimum Requirements
A bachelor’s degree in one of the life or natural sciences.
Preferred Experience
Applicants with the following experience may be given preference: Experience conducting field sampling using fisheries-independent monitoring gear types including haul seines and trawls. Experience identifying juvenile and adult fishes found in Florida’s marine and estuarine environments in both field and laboratory settings. Experience collecting and identifying young-of-year estuarine-dependent fishes including red drum, and spotted seatrout. Experience managing large and complex scientific data sets which includes the use of Microsoft Excel, and SAS to enter, proof, format, query, and summarize fisheries data.
Knowledge, Skill(s), and Abilities
Ability to conduct biological research using scientific methods. Ability to identify juvenile and adult fishes and invertebrates collected from Florida’s coastal marine and estuarine environments. Knowledge of principles and techniques used in fisheries research, including methods used for gathering and managing fisheries data. Ability to safely operate and maintain vehicles and small boats and motors. Ability to review, proof, enter and manage fisheries data following strict QA/QC procedures using various software packages (i.e., SAS, and Excel). Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and written, in professional and public settings. Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with coworkers and the public. Skill in the use of fish sampling equipment, computers and related software (i.e., Microsoft Office Suite), and laboratory equipment (i.e., microscopes). Ability to participate in multidisciplinary fisheries research efforts across all FWRI-FIM field laboratories which may involve overnight travel and/or extended field trips. Ability to perform strenuous physical activities under arduous conditions for long periods of time, including heavy lifting. Ability to work hours in excess of 40 hours per week as needed to complete field work, maintain a valid driver's license, and complete a boater safety course.
