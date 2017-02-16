The Eastpoint Fishing pier will be closed from 8 till 5 on Friday while a weather station is installed on the pier.
A company called WeatherStem will install the weather station on the Eastpoint side of the county fishing pier.
Weather Stem is donating the wind gauge.
This system will allow access to real time weather information including temperature, rain levels and wind speed.
There will even be a real-time video stream available showing the status of the bay.
The information from the wind gauge will be especially useful during strong storms when people are concerned as to whether the winds are strong enough to close the St. George Island bridge.
Once the weather station is operational you will be able to see the information by going to www.weatherstem.com and clicking on the Franklin county Emergency Management Link.
Again, the Eastpoint fishing pier will be closed from 8 till 5 on Friday while the installation is ongoing.
The St. George Island fishing pier will be open.
