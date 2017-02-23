WeatherStem weather station now providing information from the Eastpoint fishing pier

A new weather monitoring station is now installed on the Eastpoint fishing pier.
A company called WeatherStem donated and installed the weather station on the Eastpoint side of the county fishing pier last week.
This system provides real time weather information including temperature, rain levels and wind speed.
It tells you how far away lightning is from the site and provides pictures of current conditions and a video stream showing the status of the bay.
And it provides a daily sunrise picture.
The information from the weather station will be especially useful during strong storms when people are concerned as to whether the winds are strong enough to close the St. George Island bridge.
If you would like to see the information for yourself go on-line to http://franklin.weatherstem.com/sgibridge.
You can also monitor the information on your phone or tablet by using the weaterstem app from the app store or googleplay.
