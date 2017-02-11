11 Franklin County homes could benefit from Residential Construction Mitigation Program

Franklin County said it may be able to help up to 11 homes thtis year through the county’s Residential Construction Mitigation Program.
The Residential Construction Mitigation Program is a state funded program to help Franklin County Residents mitigate their homes against strong winds.
The program is designed to help lower income residents make their homes more wind resistant through the installation of hurricane resistant doors and shutters.
It also pays to repair roofs or add straps to existing roofs.
Two companies have bid on the work, one company only installs shutters, the other does home repair.
The county will get 194 thousand dollars for the program this year to do work on the 11 homes – but the amount of work still has to be decided.
The county has agreed to waive local permit fees for the projects so all of the money can go to retrofitting.
The final decision as to which jobs are approved falls to the state.
If you are interested in applying or learning more about Residential Construction Mitigation Program, you can find applications and criteria on the Franklin County Emergency Management website at franklincountyemergencymangement.com.
You can also pick up an application at the Emergency Management Office at the Apalachicola Airport.
