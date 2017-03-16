16th annual Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department Rib Cook-off is this Saturday at Vrooman Park

The Eastpoint Fire Department will hold its annual Rib Cookoff this weekend.
This is the 16th year of the event which helps fund the fire department’s budget.
The day-long event includes the rib cook-off where dozens of teams set up booths and compete for the title of top rib cook.
There will also be BBQ dinners for sale as well as apple dumpling with ice cream.
The event includes a silent auction, a liars contest and Live entertainment.
This year's music includes Hobson Fulmer and Friends and the Band “Despite the Irony.”
There are also rides and face painting for ths kids.
The gates open at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning – food will be sold beginning at 11.
The 16th annual rib cook-off is held at the Eastpoint Fire House at Vrooman Park on the corner of 6th Street and CC Land Road in Eastpoint.
