Over 30 authors expected to attend this year's "Authors in Apalach" this Saturday in Apalachicola

The Apalachicola Margaret Key Library will hold its “Authors in Apalach” event this Saturday at the Apalachicola Center for History, Culture and Art.
The annual event brings local and regional author to Apalachicola to discuss their works and meet with fans.
Dozens of authors will attend this year's event including two time grammy winning singer Rita Coolidge who will discuss her book “Delta Lady- A memoir.”
Other notable authors include Melissa Farrell, Christine McDermott, and Emily Raffield authors of “Saints of Old Florida,” and Michael Kinnett, author of Apalachicola Pearl.
Dawn Lee McKenna author of the “Forgotten Coast Suspense Series” will also attend as will Doug Alderson with his “New Guide to Florida’s Old Attractions”.
Over 30 authors will be there so plan to spend the day.
Authors in Apalach will be held from 10 till 5 on Saturday at the Apalachicola Center for History Culture and Art at 86 Water Street in Apalachicola.
You can see a full line-up by liking “Authors in Apalach” on facebook.
https://www.facebook.com/events/446022812402958/
http://live.oysterradio.com/