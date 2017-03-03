2017 Florida Statehood Day Sponsored by the Friends of St. Joseph State Parks

Considered one of the most important events in the history of Florida, the First Constitution Convention, held in the Old City of St. Joseph, would influence the destiny of both our city and our state. Come join us to learn more about the exciting story of how a young booming town, a persuasive newspaper editor, and a pioneering delegation helped forge the path to 172 years of Florida Statehood!
Celebrate Florida Statehood Day with us on Sunday, March 5th from 12 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. ET at the Constitution Convention Museum State Park in Port St. Joe. Festivities include an open house all day at the Constitution Convention Museum, live music by Fish Lips, celebration speeches, and delicious food from the Sand Bucket! Learn more and join the celebration of Florida’s emergence from territory to Statehood!
http://live.oysterradio.com/