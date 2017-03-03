Florida's Great Northwest releases plan to revitalize the area economy

A group called Florida's Great Northwest has released a plan they say will help revitalize the economy of Northwest Florida.
Florida’s Great Northwest is a regional economic development organization representing the 12-county “Panhandle” region of Florida from Escambia to Franklin counties.
The group's purpose is to assist companies that are evaluating Northwest Florida as a business location.
The planning document, called “Northwest Florida Forward: A Regional Strategy for Economic Transformation,” was a year and a half in the making.
It outlines how the region can move ahead economically by enriching the region’s talent base, attracting and growing companies and investing in infrastructure.
A few of the key strategies in the plan call for creating a regional workforce by training prospective employees to meet the needs of Northwest Florida employers; leveraging military talent in the area; and establishing employer-driven workforce training for students and adults.
It also includes boosting the growth of key industry clusters, like aerospace and defense, financial services, water transportation, cybersecurity, and advanced manufacturing, Developing the region’s entrepreneurial hubs and encouraging vibrant downtown areas and new town centers by promoting mixed-use developments and investing in amenities and infrastructure in underserved communities.
The plan is available on-line for anyone who wants t read it.
Just go to www.NorthwestFloridaForward.com.
