Help eradicate lionfish - join the panhandle pilot program today!

Over 100 thousand invasive lionfish have been removed from Florida waters since the state kicked off its Panhandle pilot program last May and there is still time for new fishermen to get involved.
The Panhandle Pilot Program rewards divers for every 100 lionfish they remove from Escambia through Franklin counties, where lionfish densities tend to be higher.
Lionfish are a nonnative, invasive species that threaten Florida’s native saltwater fish and wildlife.
They were introduced into Florida waters in the late 1980s but their population has boomed in recent years – and that is causing real problems for native species in Florida waters.
Fishermen who take part in the Panhandle Pilot Program and help remove lionfish from the waters off Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, Gulf and Franklin counties, become eligible to receive a tag allowing them to take either one legal-sized red grouper or a legal-sized cobia that is over the bag limit from state waters.
In addition, any person or group that harvests 500 or more lionfish dbefore the end of May will be given the opportunity to name an artificial reef.
Find out more about the program on-line at myfwc.com
