4 businesses cited for selling alcohol to under-aged people

Officers with the Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco were in Franklin County on March the 7th to make sure that local businesses aren't selling alcohol to underaged people.
Sheriff A.J. Smith invited them to the county after receiving numerous complaints of underage minors being sold alcohol.
The checks were done at twenty different businesses that sell alcohol, and almost all of them passed.
There were four that were found in violation, they include C-Quarters Liquors in Carrabelle, the Dollar General in Eastpoint, Bayfront Station in Apalachicola and the Express Lane on St. George Island.
The checks are done by sending a young person to the establishment to buy alcohol.
The Investigative Aides are student volunteers and they must show their own ID when asked.
If the investigative aide is able to buy alcohol, the clerk is issued a notice to appear in court for the charge of Selling Alcohol to a Minor, which is a misdemeanor of the second degree punishable by a fine and up to 60 days in jail.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office sai it wants to thank all licensed premises that refused to sell alcohol to minors and reminds businesses that it will be conducting more attempts in the future.
